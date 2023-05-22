BMW Concept Touring Coupe is a classic shooting brake styled car just unveiled

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 22, 2023

BMW Concept Touring Coupe is based on BMW Z4 and draws influence from 40s racing cars

The signature shooting brake body style makes this concept car eye-catching

It dons Sparkling Lario paint that combines flakes of blue glass with brown colour

The three-door shooting brake styled concept is unlikely to enter production anytime soon

 Check product page

However, depending on demand, it may enter production in future at a very low volume

It blends modern BMW styling elements with the shooting brake body

BMW has not revealed any detail about the Concept Touring Coupe's powertrain

The concept runs on 20-spoke alloy wheels measuring 19-inch at front and 20-inch at rear

It could be dubbed as a spiritual successor of the BMW Z3 M Coupe
Read more about BMW Concept Touring Coupe
Click Here