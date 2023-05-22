BMW Concept Touring Coupe is based on BMW Z4 and draws influence from 40s racing cars
The signature shooting brake body style makes this concept car eye-catching
It dons Sparkling Lario paint that combines flakes of blue glass with brown colour
The three-door shooting brake styled concept is unlikely to enter production anytime soon
However, depending on demand, it may enter production in future at a very low volume
It blends modern BMW styling elements with the shooting brake body
BMW has not revealed any detail about the Concept Touring Coupe's powertrain
The concept runs on 20-spoke alloy wheels measuring 19-inch at front and 20-inch at rear
It could be dubbed as a spiritual successor of the BMW Z3 M Coupe