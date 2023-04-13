This sporty looking electric motorcycle has a claimed range of 150 km and top speed of 120 kmph

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 13, 2023

Kabira Mobility's flagship motorcycle is the KM4000

it is an electric motorcycle designed to mimic the looks of an ICE-powered motorcycle

It has a claimed range of 150 km on a single charge

There are three riding modes on offer, Eco, City and Sport. There is also a reverse mode on offer

The KM4000 has a muscular fuel tank and fairing that houses the turn indicators as well

Up-front there are USD forks and at the rear, there is a monoshock

The diigtal instrument cluster does not show distance to empty but it does change to a dark theme when headlamps are switched on

The BLDC hub motor helps in reaching a top speed of 120 kmph. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds
