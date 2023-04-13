This sporty looking electric motorcycle has a claimed range of 150 km and top speed of 120 kmph

Kabira Mobility's flagship motorcycle is the KM4000
it is an electric motorcycle designed to mimic the looks of an ICE-powered motorcycle
It has a claimed range of 150 km on a single charge
There are three riding modes on offer, Eco, City and Sport. There is also a reverse mode on offer
The KM4000 has a muscular fuel tank and fairing that houses the turn indicators as well
Up-front there are USD forks and at the rear, there is a monoshock
The diigtal instrument cluster does not show distance to empty but it does change to a dark theme when headlamps are switched on
The BLDC hub motor helps in reaching a top speed of 120 kmph. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds