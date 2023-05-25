Dubbed as world's first super tourer, DB12 is the latest GT model from Aston Martin
DB12 gets a similar design as other Aston Martin cars, but with distinctive elements
It gets a mammoth grille flanked by curvy LED headlamps and complemented by a redesigned spiller and new brand emblem
The fully redesigned headlamps get nine high-intensity LED units throwing powerful beam
The 21-inch wheels get 400 mm front disc brakes and 360 mm rear disc brakes
DB12 sports a curvy back with sleek C shaped LED taillights, while dual exhausts sitting at each end of diffuser give it bold look
A glass roof on the coupe enhances Aston Martin DB12's visual appeal further
The DB12 gets a massive driver-centric centre console with touch buttons and large digital display inside the cabin
It draws power from a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox
Pumping out 671 hp peak power and 800 Nm torque, this V8 engine enables DB12 to run at a top speed of 325 kmph