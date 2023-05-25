Aston Martin DB12 comes taking the game one notch up from DB11

Published May 25, 2023

Dubbed as world's first super tourer, DB12 is the latest GT model from Aston Martin

DB12 gets a similar design as other Aston Martin cars, but with distinctive elements

It gets a mammoth grille flanked by curvy LED headlamps and complemented by a redesigned spiller and new brand emblem

The fully redesigned headlamps get nine high-intensity LED units throwing powerful beam

The 21-inch wheels get 400 mm front disc brakes and 360 mm rear disc brakes

DB12 sports a curvy back with sleek C shaped LED taillights, while dual exhausts sitting at each end of diffuser give it bold look

A glass roof on the coupe enhances Aston Martin DB12's visual appeal further

The DB12 gets a massive driver-centric centre console with touch buttons and large digital display inside the cabin

It draws power from a Mercedes-AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox

Pumping out 671 hp peak power and 800 Nm torque, this V8 engine enables DB12 to run at a top speed of 325 kmph
