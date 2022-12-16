This special edition Volkswagen T-Roc will have limited production units

Volkswagen introduces T-Roc Cabriolet as a limited 'Edition Grey' small series
The model comes in a special matt paint finish in the colour Indium Grey
The colour scheme extends in the interiors as well with black accents
The car sits on black 19-inch wheels in Suzuka design
This special edition model offers updated navigation, a BeatsAudio sound system and adaptive chassis control
Its driver assist package includes the semi-automated driving assistance travel assist and the lane keeping system among others
Other features of the car are matrix headlights, a winter package with a heated steering wheel and a backup camera
Volkswagen will make only 999 units of this special edition model
Deliveries will begin next year