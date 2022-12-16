This special edition Volkswagen T-Roc will have limited production units

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 16, 2022

Volkswagen introduces T-Roc Cabriolet as a limited 'Edition Grey' small series

The model comes in a special matt paint finish in the colour Indium Grey 

The colour scheme extends in the interiors as well with black accents

The car sits on black 19-inch wheels in Suzuka design

This special edition model offers updated navigation, a BeatsAudio sound system and adaptive chassis control 

Its driver assist package includes the semi-automated driving assistance travel assist and the lane keeping system among others 

Other features of the car are matrix headlights, a winter package with a heated steering wheel and a backup camera

Volkswagen will make only 999 units of this special edition model

Deliveries will begin next year
Know more about Volkswagen
Click Here