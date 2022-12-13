Volkswagen Golf R is the fastest Volkswagen R on Nurburgring-Nordschleife 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 13, 2022

On the 20th anniversary this year, the Volkswagen Golf R covered the German racetrack Nurburgring-Nordschleife

With increased power, the anniversary-edition model clocked the track at a greater pace 

This model touched 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds

This anniversary edition Volkswagen Golf R comes with a top speed of 270 kmph

The model offers five driving modes

Volkswagen Golf R is covered the track in 7:47.31 minutes  

Its 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine makes the special-edition model more dynamic

It has a peak torque of 420 Nm

This special edition model will be produced for only a year
