The Chrysler Synthesis cockpit concept previews the automaker's future electric vehicle' cabin
The main USP of the concept is the mammoth display on dashboard
The dashboard integrates a touchscreen infotainment system extending 94.4 cm
The display covers the whole width of the dashboard and uses advanced AI technology
This infotainment system claims to come as a virtual assistant of the owner
The Synthesis cockpit concept is based on the Chrysler Airflow concept car
Chrysler Airflow EV concept was displayed at CES 2022
The future EVs from Stellantis will also adopt this design philosophy
The future Jeep SUVs too are expected to adopt this philosophy