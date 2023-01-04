Chrysler Synthesis cockpit concept is a showstopper at CES 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 04, 2023

The Chrysler Synthesis cockpit concept previews the automaker's future electric vehicle' cabin

The main USP of the concept is the mammoth display on dashboard

The dashboard integrates a touchscreen infotainment system extending 94.4 cm

The display covers the whole width of the dashboard and uses advanced AI technology

This infotainment system claims to come as a virtual assistant of the owner

The Synthesis cockpit concept is based on the Chrysler Airflow concept car

Chrysler Airflow EV concept was displayed at CES 2022

The future EVs from Stellantis will also adopt this design philosophy

The future Jeep SUVs too are expected to adopt this philosophy
Read more about CES 2023
Click Here