Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan debuts at CES, promises top-notch technologies

Volkswagen has uncovered the ID.7 all-electric sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, as promised. The suave all-electric sedan comes promising better quality and top-notch technologies as part of the automaker's strategy to enhance the interior quality in all of its future cars. This is the first time the German auto major has officially revealed the ID.7 nameplate. This is the latest addition to the automaker's much-hyped ID range of electric vehicles after the ID.3, ID.4, ID.6, and ID.Buzz.

The Volkswagen ID.7 is underpinned by the same modular electric drive matrix architecture (MEB) found throughout the automaker's other electric vehicles. While the car comes wearing a digital camouflage, the size and silhouette of the sedan can be easily figured out. The pure electric sedan has a length of 194.5 inches and a wheelbase of 116.9 inches. This makes the EV slightly longer than the Arteon. Its sharp LED headlamps and taillights, along with the sculpted tailgate, can be made out despite the camouflage.

Volkswagen claims the ID.7 electric sedan will come offering a roomy and upmarket cabin thanks to the additional length it has. Also, the cabin claims to come offering top-notch technology and quality. It gets a new 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated touch sliders, an augmented reality (AR) powered head-up display (HUD), and digitally controlled air vents that automatically adjust in-cabin temperatures depending on the outside weather condition. The car also comes with a ‘Hello Volkswagen’ voice control system.

Volkswagen is still tightlipped about the battery size and power output of the ID.7. Expect it to offer a 700 km range on a single charge. Upon launch, the EV will be sold in North America, Europe and China.

