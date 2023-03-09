Atelier Jalaper P400 is a limited edition watch with Lamborghini Miura legacy

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 09, 2023

The special edition watch's production is limited to 400 units only

The dial of the AJ P400 is its speciality

The dial claims to have been built with parts from Lamborghini Miura P400 S

The case has been built with polished and satin finished steel

Each unit of the watch costs around $2,000, which translates to around 1.64 lakh

This makes the classy looking watch with genuine Lamborghini parts one of the most expensive watches in the world

Pre-orders for the watch has already commenced with deliveries slated in June 2023

The watch comes with a luminescent hour markers influenced by Miura's speedometers

The watch is available in four different luminescent hour marker colours
Check more about Lamborghini
Click Here