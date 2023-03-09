The special edition watch's production is limited to 400 units only
The dial of the AJ P400 is its speciality
The dial claims to have been built with parts from Lamborghini Miura P400 S
The case has been built with polished and satin finished steel
Each unit of the watch costs around $2,000, which translates to around ₹1.64 lakh
This makes the classy looking watch with genuine Lamborghini parts one of the most expensive watches in the world
Pre-orders for the watch has already commenced with deliveries slated in June 2023
The watch comes with a luminescent hour markers influenced by Miura's speedometers
The watch is available in four different luminescent hour marker colours