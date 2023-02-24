This Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is modified for an Indian Army officer

Eimor Customs modified a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Cast Iron for an Indian Army Officer
The motorcycle is finished in Army Green paint scheme with blacked-out elements
There are emblems on the fuel tank and side panels as well
The engine casing, exhaust, engine guard are blacked-out
The motorcycle also runs on alloy wheels which means there are tubeless tyres
The shop also replaced the suspension setup so the ride quality should be improved
There are new fenders and a ribbed seat.
The headlamp is all-new. It is an after-market unit with LED DRL and five stars embedded into it
There are disc brakes as well which means improved stopping power