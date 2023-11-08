This supercar from the raging bull brand is all set to launch in India next month
Lamborghini India will launch the Revuelto supercar in the country on December 6
This new flagship model comes as the successor of iconic Aventador
Lamborghini has given Revuelto the same naturally aspirated V12 engine as Aventador, but other elements have been built ground up
The 6.5-litre V12 engine is good to pump out 813 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and 725 Nm of maximum torque at 6,750 rpm
The engine powering the Revuelto is lightweight by 17 kg, weighing at 218 kg compared to the Aventdor's powerplant
The V12 engine of Revuelto now comes mated to a transversely mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transmission
Besides the IC engine, the supercar gets three electric motors and the hybrid car gets power channeled to all th four wheels
This Lamborghini supercar can run at a top speed of 350 kmph and it can sprint 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds