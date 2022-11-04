This Porsche is inspired from Disney's Cars character

Porsche brought Sally from Pixar's Cars to life
This Sally Special Porsche is based on 911 Carrera GTS
It features a special colour called Sally Blue Metallic
This Porsche comes with Sally's initials
The interior of the car echoes the special exterior colour
The driving mode knob says "Kachow!Mode"
This special edition model can generate power output of 473 hp and 569 Nm torque
The makers have also incorporated Sally's tattoo at the rear side
Porsche has used the movie's logo at some places on the car