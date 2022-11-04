This Porsche is inspired from Disney's Cars character

Published Nov 04, 2022

Porsche brought Sally from Pixar's Cars to life

This Sally Special Porsche is based on 911 Carrera GTS

It features a special colour called Sally Blue Metallic

This Porsche comes with Sally's initials

The interior of the car echoes the special exterior colour

The driving mode knob says "Kachow!Mode" 

This special edition model can generate power output of 473 hp and 569 Nm torque

The makers have also incorporated Sally's tattoo at the rear side

Porsche has used the movie's logo at some places on the car
