This new flyover is set make Delhi to Noida commute a breeze

Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi, inaugurated the Ashram flyover extension on March 6
The new flyover will connect South Delhi to East Delhi and Noida seamlessly
The flyover will help to reduce massive traffic congestion during rush hour every day
The flyover, which has become operational from 5pm, was built in less than three years
The 6-lane flyover was built at a cost of ₹128.25 crore
The overall length of the Ashram flyover extension, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres
Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory saying the flyover will only be operational for light vehicles as of now
It has barred buses and tricks among heavy vehicles from plying on the Ashram flyover until further notice
Commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida have been advised not to use the Barapullah flyover