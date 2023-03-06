This new flyover is set make Delhi to Noida commute a breeze

Arvind Kejriwal, CM of Delhi, inaugurated the Ashram flyover extension on March 6

The new flyover will connect South Delhi to East Delhi and Noida seamlessly

The flyover will help to reduce massive traffic congestion during rush hour every day

The flyover, which has become operational from 5pm, was built in less than three years

The 6-lane flyover was built at a cost of 128.25 crore

The overall length of the Ashram flyover extension, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres

Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory saying the flyover will only be operational for light vehicles as of now

It has barred buses and tricks among heavy vehicles from plying on the Ashram flyover until further notice

Commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida have been advised not to use the Barapullah flyover
