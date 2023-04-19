This MPV with giant 48-inch entertainment screen and first-class cabin is coming to India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 19, 2023

Lexus has unveiled the new generation LM at the Shanghai Auto Show

Lexus is offering executive lounge-like experience for passengers inside LM

The giant screen for passengers can be used for entertainment or screen gadgets

The seats are plush and offer various controls for the passengers at their fingertips

The cabin has been optimised for more opulence and can be had in either 4, 6 or 7-seater configurations

The MPV also offers refrigerator and privacy glass to separate driver's cabin with two-level dimming

Lexus LM will come with a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain

The new generation Lexus LM MPV is 80 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 10 mm taller than its predecessor

Expect the price of the Lexus LM MPV to be around 1 crore mark in India
Also check out this electric SUV which offers ultimate luxury as well as performance
Click Here