This MPV with giant 48-inch entertainment screen and first-class cabin is coming to India

Lexus has unveiled the new generation LM at the Shanghai Auto Show
Lexus is offering executive lounge-like experience for passengers inside LM
The giant screen for passengers can be used for entertainment or screen gadgets
The seats are plush and offer various controls for the passengers at their fingertips
The cabin has been optimised for more opulence and can be had in either 4, 6 or 7-seater configurations
The MPV also offers refrigerator and privacy glass to separate driver's cabin with two-level dimming
Lexus LM will come with a 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain
The new generation Lexus LM MPV is 80 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 10 mm taller than its predecessor
Expect the price of the Lexus LM MPV to be around ₹1 crore mark in India