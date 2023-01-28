This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a treat for riders

This customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 exudes royal elegance
Created by Eimor Creation, a Hyderabad-based customisation firm, this model is called Afra
This Royal Enfield comes with many features built from scratch
The bike gets custom-made stainless steel exhaust pipes
The frame of the motorcycle sports extensive usage of red and white colours
The engine of Interceptor 650 sports black colour
The fuel tank in red and white comes with an 'A' logo
The model features a headlight with yellow tinge and grille
It also comes with new turn signals