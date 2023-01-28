This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a treat for riders

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 28, 2023

This customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 exudes royal elegance

Created by Eimor Creation, a Hyderabad-based customisation firm, this model is called Afra

This Royal Enfield comes with many features built from scratch  

The bike gets custom-made stainless steel exhaust pipes

The frame of the motorcycle sports extensive usage of red and white colours

The engine of Interceptor 650 sports black colour

The fuel tank in red and white comes with an 'A' logo 

The model features a headlight with yellow tinge and grille

It also comes with new turn signals
