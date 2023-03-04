This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 looks butch!

Published Mar 04, 2023

The motorcycle is modified by Eimor Customs, they call it Arsenal

The stock seat has been removed and it now gets a custom flat seat with green stitching

The motorcycle is finished in an all-black out paint scheme along with green paint shade

The fuel tank is finished in camo green paint scheme with Arsenal writted on it

There is a new after-market exhaust and there are no changes made to the engine

There is a new instrument cluster that replaces the stock unit

There is a new headlamp in the front

There are two unit which have different colours and a protective grille as well

Threr are custom green grips, new leg guard and a tail tidy as well
