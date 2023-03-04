This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 looks butch!

The motorcycle is modified by Eimor Customs, they call it Arsenal
The stock seat has been removed and it now gets a custom flat seat with green stitching
The motorcycle is finished in an all-black out paint scheme along with green paint shade
The fuel tank is finished in camo green paint scheme with Arsenal writted on it
There is a new after-market exhaust and there are no changes made to the engine
There is a new instrument cluster that replaces the stock unit
There is a new headlamp in the front
There are two unit which have different colours and a protective grille as well
The motorcycle is modified by Eimor Customs, they call it Arsenal
Threr are custom green grips, new leg guard and a tail tidy as well