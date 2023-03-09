This Mini Aceman EV promises a range of 400 km

Mini has unveiled the specifications of the Aceman EV Concept
The production-spec version of the Aceman EV is expected to launch in 2025
Unlike Countryman and Cooper, the upcoming Mini Aceman EV will be sold as an electric-only model
Mini Aceman will be offered in two trim options: E and SE
The E will be the base model and will come equipped with a single, front axle-mounted electric motor that will be paired with a 40 kWh battery pack.
This powertrain will churn out 181 hp of peak power and offer up to 300 km range on a single charge.
The higher trim SE will pump out 215 hp of maximum power and will run 400 km on a single charge, thanks to a bigger 54 kWh battery pack.
The Countryman EV, too, will get the same battery pack in its higher trim SE.
BMW Group intends to position the Aceman EV as a crossover alternative to the Cooper EV