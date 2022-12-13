This Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is way too luxurious to be real

Mercedes-Benz unveils Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture
The luxurious model was showcased for the first time in Dubai
The limited-edition series Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture is a collectible piece
The interiors are super luxurious, again further elevated by rose gold accents
The MBUX infotainment system welcomes the driver with a magnolia blossom and sparkling particles
The car will come with a hand-made giftbox featuring its badge number, a scaled model and key ring
A limited-edition bag collection will also be offered with the series car
This Mercedes-Maybach S-Class model will be limited to 150 units only
Head of Mercedes-Maybach says this creation offers one-of-a-kind luxury experiences