No car can be as luxurious as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture. Know why

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is considered as the epitome of luxury vehicles, and now, the car has received a special edition influenced by the latest high-end fashion, taking up the ante even higher. Christened as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture, the car is a limited edition iteration of the opulent sedan. Mercedes-Maybach has said it will make only 150 units of this car, and sales are slated to commence early next year.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture has the same silhouette as the standard version. However, the colour theme is different. It wears a Metallic Nautical Blue paint theme on the upper part of the body and the wheels. The lower section is painted in Rose Gold. Interestingly, this follows the original concept with the same colour theme on the exterior.

Inside the cabin as well, the same colour theme is visible. It gets a Dark Blue shade on the upper door panels, dashboard and steering wheel, while the Rose Gold coloured trims are visible throughout the interior. The leather upholstery inside the cabin comes coloured in Crystal White.

To add extreme opulence to the cabin in a distinctive manner compared to the standard Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the limited edition sedan gets boucle fabric covers on the door panels, the inner portion of the seat headrest cushions and other sections of the seats, adding visual texture. The floor mats come wearing linen and furry mohair.

Other design elements inside the cabin include a badge on the centre console showing the production number of the 150 units, making each model of the series distinctive from others. It also gets Rose Gold coloured champagne flutes adding to the luxury quotient.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture is equipped with the German luxury car brand's famous MBUX touchscreen infotainment system. In the special edition model, the MBUX also has a distinctive visual appearance. In the profile selection, it gets magnolia blossom graphics and sparkling particles. The available avatars of the infotainment system wear classy clothing such as dinner jackets, tailcoats or evening gowns.

To make things even more distinctive, Mercedes-Maybach is offering a set of special accessories with the car. Each unit of the special edition sedan comes with a handmade gift box with the vehicle's badge number scribbled, a scale model of the Maybach and a key ring along with a car cover with the brand logo and Haute Voiture badge. The automaker claimed to be launching a collection of handbags along with the car, where the same materials have been used as the interior of the special Maybach.

