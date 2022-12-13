HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News No Car Can Be As Luxurious As Mercedes Maybach S Class Haute Voiture. Know Why

No car can be as luxurious as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture. Know why

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is considered as the epitome of luxury vehicles, and now, the car has received a special edition influenced by the latest high-end fashion, taking up the ante even higher. Christened as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture, the car is a limited edition iteration of the opulent sedan. Mercedes-Maybach has said it will make only 150 units of this car, and sales are slated to commence early next year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 09:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture wears a dual tone paint theme at exterior.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture wears a dual tone paint theme at exterior.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture wears a dual tone paint theme at exterior.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture wears a dual tone paint theme at exterior.

Also Read : Gear up as BMW is set to bring in eight new models in India

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture has the same silhouette as the standard version. However, the colour theme is different. It wears a Metallic Nautical Blue paint theme on the upper part of the body and the wheels. The lower section is painted in Rose Gold. Interestingly, this follows the original concept with the same colour theme on the exterior.

Inside the cabin as well, the same colour theme is visible. It gets a Dark Blue shade on the upper door panels, dashboard and steering wheel, while the Rose Gold coloured trims are visible throughout the interior. The leather upholstery inside the cabin comes coloured in Crystal White.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maserati Quattroporte (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M5
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.12 kmpl
₹1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.62 kmpl
₹1.7 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

To add extreme opulence to the cabin in a distinctive manner compared to the standard Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the limited edition sedan gets boucle fabric covers on the door panels, the inner portion of the seat headrest cushions and other sections of the seats, adding visual texture. The floor mats come wearing linen and furry mohair.

Other design elements inside the cabin include a badge on the centre console showing the production number of the 150 units, making each model of the series distinctive from others. It also gets Rose Gold coloured champagne flutes adding to the luxury quotient.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture is equipped with the German luxury car brand's famous MBUX touchscreen infotainment system. In the special edition model, the MBUX also has a distinctive visual appearance. In the profile selection, it gets magnolia blossom graphics and sparkling particles. The available avatars of the infotainment system wear classy clothing such as dinner jackets, tailcoats or evening gowns.

To make things even more distinctive, Mercedes-Maybach is offering a set of special accessories with the car. Each unit of the special edition sedan comes with a handmade gift box with the vehicle's badge number scribbled, a scale model of the Maybach and a key ring along with a car cover with the brand logo and Haute Voiture badge. The automaker claimed to be launching a collection of handbags along with the car, where the same materials have been used as the interior of the special Maybach.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Mercedes Ben Mercedes Maybach Mercedes Benz S Class luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

In pics: Ferrari SF90 Stradale with gold-over-tan paint looks odd but attractive
In pics: Ferrari SF90 Stradale with gold-over-tan paint looks odd but attractive
This Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is way too luxurious to be real
This Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is way too luxurious to be real
In pics: Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture takes opulence to the next level
In pics: Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture takes opulence to the next level
India needs to promote flex-fuel cars to tackle crude oil fluctuations: Gadkari
India needs to promote flex-fuel cars to tackle crude oil fluctuations: Gadkari
Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon
Citroen's first electric car for India to be called eC3, to launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city