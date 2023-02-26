This Mercedes electric SUV offers more than 400 km range on Indian roads

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 26, 2023

Mercedes-Benz launched the electric EQB last year

Price of the EV in the Indian market stands at 74.50 lakh

The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels

The EV sports a 66.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor

It generates power output of 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque 

The electric car promises a range of 423 km on a single charge

With the help of 110 kW DC fast charger, the EV can get charged from 10% to 80% in 32 minutes

The cabin sports dual-screen set up with two 10.25-inch screens

The seats at the interior come with memory functionality
Know more about this luxury electric SUV
Click Here