This Mercedes electric SUV offers more than 400 km range on Indian roads

Mercedes-Benz launched the electric EQB last year
Price of the EV in the Indian market stands at ₹74.50 lakh
The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels
The EV sports a 66.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor
It generates power output of 225 bhp and 350 Nm of torque
The electric car promises a range of 423 km on a single charge
With the help of 110 kW DC fast charger, the EV can get charged from 10% to 80% in 32 minutes
The cabin sports dual-screen set up with two 10.25-inch screens
The seats at the interior come with memory functionality