This Mercedes-Benz electric SUV offers range over 600 km

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 04, 2023

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes with a 108.4 kWh

The electric SUV is offered in three trims

The electric vehicle offers range up to 610 km

The electric car comes with a Permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM)

The top trim of this line gives user a power output of 536 hp and peak torque of 858 Nm

The all-wheel drive electric SUV also offers an intelligent off-road driving mode

The interior sports the MBUX Hyperscreen which almost spans from A-pillar to A-pillar

The hyperscreen is a combination of three screens which sit under a common cover glass and merge visually

There is also Dolby Atmos sound system in the interior
