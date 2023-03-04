This Mercedes-Benz electric SUV offers range over 600 km

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes with a 108.4 kWh
The electric SUV is offered in three trims
The electric vehicle offers range up to 610 km
The electric car comes with a Permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM)
The top trim of this line gives user a power output of 536 hp and peak torque of 858 Nm
The all-wheel drive electric SUV also offers an intelligent off-road driving mode
The interior sports the MBUX Hyperscreen which almost spans from A-pillar to A-pillar
The hyperscreen is a combination of three screens which sit under a common cover glass and merge visually
There is also Dolby Atmos sound system in the interior