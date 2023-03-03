This 30-years-old Mercedes G-Class model is still a classic

Back in 1989, Mercedes-Benz put an eight-cylinder engine in the G-Class for the first time
The car, based on W 463 model series, unleashed new level of performance with the new power train
This was a special model from the luxury automaker
Only 446 units of this G-Class were built by Mercedes-Benz
The automaker shared that the new engine provided a power output of 240 hp and 375 Nm of torque
While this off-roader could touch 100 kmph in 11.4 seconds, it did offer a top speed of 180 kmph
The premium automaker used Walnut veneer for the wood trim of the centre console and parts of the handbrake lever
The black interior leather gave the car a sophisticated look
Mercedes-Benz shared that G-Class is by far the longest-produced model series and can also be stated as the forefather of all SUVs from the brand