This Maruti Suzuki SUV gets over one lakh bookings 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 27, 2023

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV has received more than one lakh bookings since its launch

The automaker shares it currently has more than 90,000 pending orders for the model

Prospective owners might have to wait a little longer to get their hands on their units

The prices of Grand Vitara ranges from 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

The car is available in four variants

It is offered in mild and strong hybrid trims as well as all-wheel drive option

A CNG version of the model is also available in the market

This SUV from Maruti Suzuki rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder
