This Maruti Suzuki SUV gets over one lakh bookings 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV has received more than one lakh bookings since its launch
The automaker shares it currently has more than 90,000 pending orders for the model
Prospective owners might have to wait a little longer to get their hands on their units
The prices of Grand Vitara ranges from ₹10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹19.65 lakh (ex-showroom)
The car is available in four variants
It is offered in mild and strong hybrid trims as well as all-wheel drive option
A CNG version of the model is also available in the market
This SUV from Maruti Suzuki rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder