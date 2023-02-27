HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Grand Vitara Clocks Over One Lakh Bookings As Waiting Period Climbs

Maruti Grand Vitara clocks over one lakh bookings as waiting period climbs

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could soon be threatening the leadership of Korean SUVs in India which has reached hegemonic proportions. India's largest carmaker has clocked more than one lakh bookings since its launch during the festive period last year, which shows its growing demand in the market. The carmaker currently has more than 90,000 pending orders for the compact SUV hinting at longer waiting period in days to come. The Grand Vitara rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, besides its technical cousin Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, among other SUVs in its segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 11:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in September last year at a starting price of 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in four variants, the price of the SUV goes up to 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers mild hybrid, strong hybrid as well as four-wheel drive options. It is also one of the first SUVs in its segment to be offered with CNG kit. The price of the Grand Vitara S-CNG starts from 12.85 lakh and go up to 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to report by Hindustan Times, Maruti delivered more than 32,000 units of the SUV last month. The report says that the carmaker is currently facing a backlog of around 90,350 bookings on the Grand Vitara SUV. This is one of the reasons why waiting period to drive home a Grand Vitara could go higher in coming days.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Under the hood, the Grand Vitara comes equipped with Maruti's new generation K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. It can churn out 99 bhp of power and 136 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. There is also an e-CVT transmission used for the strong hybrid variant. The CNG versions are only offered with manual gearbox and generates 86.63 bhp of power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki claims the CNG versions can return fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg. The strong-hybrid version claims to return around 28 kmpl while the mild-hybrid version claim to offer around 20 kmpl.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

Latest News

Dogs looking out of car windows, riding on laps could be banned in this US state
Dogs looking out of car windows, riding on laps could be banned in this US state
Maruti Grand Vitara clocks over one lakh bookings as waiting period climbs
Maruti Grand Vitara clocks over one lakh bookings as waiting period climbs
Electric vehicles are failing to attract female buyers in this country: Study
Electric vehicles are failing to attract female buyers in this country: Study
IOC to set up green hydrogen plants, turn petrol pumps into EV charging stations
IOC to set up green hydrogen plants, turn petrol pumps into EV charging stations
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city