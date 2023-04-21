This Maruti Suzuki car is India's best-selling model

Published Apr 21, 2023

In the fierce competition of SUVs, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, a hatchback, becomes the best-selling car in the Indian market

This humble hatchback has found more than two lakh customers in the past 12 months

The growth of Maruti WagonR stands at more than 12 per cent against the preceding financial year

Report says this model's sales is more than the overall figures of few of the carmakers' total sales numbers 

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR made its debut in India back in 1999

It is one of the most popular models from the automaker

The ownership cost and quick delivery are a few positive pointers that help to push the sales numbers of this car up

Maruti Suzuki launched the latest version of WagonR last year
