This Maruti Suzuki car is India's best-selling model

In the fierce competition of SUVs, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, a hatchback, becomes the best-selling car in the Indian market
This humble hatchback has found more than two lakh customers in the past 12 months
The growth of Maruti WagonR stands at more than 12 per cent against the preceding financial year
Report says this model's sales is more than the overall figures of few of the carmakers' total sales numbers
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR made its debut in India back in 1999
It is one of the most popular models from the automaker
The ownership cost and quick delivery are a few positive pointers that help to push the sales numbers of this car up
Maruti Suzuki launched the latest version of WagonR last year