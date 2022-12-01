This Lamborghini Huracan is all for tough terrain and rally

The all-new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato breaks cover

This model is based on Huracan EVO

Lamborghini has increased the track width at the front by 30 mm and by 34 mm at the rear

The Sterrato is 44 mm higher against the EVO 

This has been done for better ground clearance and suspension travel

It offers driving modes such as strada, sport and rally

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes with a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated engine

It can churn power output up to 610 hp and 565 Nm torque

Lamborghini will manufacture only 1,499 units of the Sterrato
