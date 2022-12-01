This Lamborghini Huracan is all for tough terrain and rally

The all-new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato breaks cover
This model is based on Huracan EVO
Lamborghini has increased the track width at the front by 30 mm and by 34 mm at the rear
The Sterrato is 44 mm higher against the EVO
This has been done for better ground clearance and suspension travel
It offers driving modes such as strada, sport and rally
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes with a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated engine
It can churn power output up to 610 hp and 565 Nm torque
Lamborghini will manufacture only 1,499 units of the Sterrato