Lamborghini resurrects its 1971 icon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 28, 2022

On the 50th anniversary of the iconic Lamborghini Countach...

...the luxury automaker introduced the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in hybrid form

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 retains a few design elements of the old model

The new model sits on 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels

This has been done to create the 'telephone' style of 1980s

Under the hood, an aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine is integrated with Lamborghini's hybrid capacitor   

The combined power output of the setup stands at 803 hp

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 can sprint to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds 

Lamborghini manufactured only 112 units of this new Countach 
Know more about this modern icon
Click Here