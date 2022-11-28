Lamborghini resurrects its 1971 icon

On the 50th anniversary of the iconic Lamborghini Countach...
...the luxury automaker introduced the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in hybrid form
The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 retains a few design elements of the old model
The new model sits on 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels
This has been done to create the 'telephone' style of 1980s
Under the hood, an aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine is integrated with Lamborghini's hybrid capacitor
The combined power output of the setup stands at 803 hp
The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 can sprint to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds
Lamborghini manufactured only 112 units of this new Countach