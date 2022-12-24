This Kia EV is finding fans in India

Kia launched its first electric vehicle, EV6 in June this year
The Kia EV6 was launched at a price of ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Kia has claimed that the EV received 355 bookings before the official launch and the number has been only increasing
The Kia EV6 is based on its E-GMP platform
It features a 77.4 kWh battery pack at its core
Kia EV6 promises a range up to 708 km on a single charge
Kia offers the EV in two variants
Currently, as per latest report, Kia has already delivered 200 units of EV6
Kia is also aiming to launch its India-centric EV by 2025