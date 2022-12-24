This Kia EV is finding fans in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 24, 2022

Kia launched its first electric vehicle, EV6 in June this year 

The Kia EV6 was launched at a price of 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia has claimed that the EV received 355 bookings before the official launch and the number has been only increasing 

The Kia EV6 is based on its E-GMP platform

It features a 77.4 kWh battery pack at its core

Kia EV6 promises a range up to 708 km on a single charge 

Kia offers the EV in two variants

Currently, as per latest report, Kia has already delivered 200 units of EV6 

Kia is also aiming to launch its India-centric EV by 2025
Know more about this EV 
Click Here