This is the 'most beautiful bike' at EICMA 2022

The Ducati Diavel V4 has been awarded as the "most beautiful bike" at EICMA
The motorcycle was recently unveiled globally
It comes with the new V4 Granturismo engine
The engine produces 165 bhp and 126 Nm
It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a quick-shifter. The engine is also fuel-injected and gets ride-by-wire.
Ducati has also introduced a cylinder deactivation system
This should help in improving fuel economy and engine heat
The valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km
The motorcycle comes with riding modes
There is a 5-inch TFT screen, traction control, wheelie control, cornering modes, power modes and a lot more