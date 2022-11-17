This is the 'most beautiful bike' at EICMA 2022

Published Nov 17, 2022

The Ducati Diavel V4 has been awarded as the "most beautiful bike" at EICMA 

The motorcycle was recently unveiled globally

It comes with the new V4 Granturismo engine

The engine produces 165 bhp and 126 Nm

It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a quick-shifter. The engine is also fuel-injected and gets ride-by-wire.

 Ducati has also introduced a cylinder deactivation system 

This should help in improving fuel economy and engine heat

The valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km

The motorcycle comes with riding modes

There is a 5-inch TFT screen, traction control, wheelie control, cornering modes, power modes and a lot more
