January 2024 seems the best time to buy a Tata car in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 21, 2024

Tata cars are slated to be pricier from 1st February 2024

Tata Motors has announced a 0.7% price hike for its cars in India

The price hike will be applicable on all the Tata cars including ICE and EVs

Tata has not revealed the specific details of the revised pricing of its cars

 Check product page

This move by Tata Motors comes immediately after Maruti Suzuki announced a 0.45% price hike for its cars in India just a few days ago

Tata Motors has attributed the price hike to rising production costs

This price hike is expected to put more pressure on consumers

However, Tata hopes the sales momentum will continue even after the price hike

Expect the automaker to soon reveal the revised price of its passenger vehicles
Check more on Tata Motors' car price hike
Click Here