Tata cars are slated to be pricier from 1st February 2024
Tata Motors has announced a 0.7% price hike for its cars in India
The price hike will be applicable on all the Tata cars including ICE and EVs
Tata has not revealed the specific details of the revised pricing of its cars
This move by Tata Motors comes immediately after Maruti Suzuki announced a 0.45% price hike for its cars in India just a few days ago
Tata Motors has attributed the price hike to rising production costs
This price hike is expected to put more pressure on consumers
However, Tata hopes the sales momentum will continue even after the price hike
Expect the automaker to soon reveal the revised price of its passenger vehicles