The 701 km long Nagpur-Mumbai expressway is also known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg
The first phase of the expressway has been opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway gets dedicated animal crossings at different places without disrupting the vehicular traffic
Samruddhi Mahamarg is claimed to ensure seamless connectivity across Maharashtra
The 701 km expressway is being built at a cost of ₹55,000 crore
This is one of India's longest expressways and it passes through Maharashtra's 10 districts
It also connects the state's prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik
The first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway that has been opened covers a distance of 520 km between Nagpur and Shirdi
It will connect three international and seven domestic airports, two major and 48 minor shipping ports and 6,000 km rail network