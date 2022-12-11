India's most high-tech expressway is now ready for your road trip!

Published Dec 11, 2022

The 701 km long Nagpur-Mumbai expressway is also known as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg

The first phase of the expressway has been opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway gets dedicated animal crossings at different places without disrupting the vehicular traffic

Samruddhi Mahamarg is claimed to ensure seamless connectivity across Maharashtra

The 701 km expressway is being built at a cost of 55,000 crore

This is one of India's longest expressways and it passes through Maharashtra's 10 districts

It also connects the state's prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik

The first phase of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway that has been opened covers a distance of 520 km between Nagpur and Shirdi

It will connect three international and seven domestic airports, two major and 48 minor shipping ports and 6,000 km rail network
