This is a never-before-seen race car from Audi 

Audi's S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron has been modelled on Audi's Sport quattro S1
This race car combines Audi's electric drivetrains from large scale production and motorsport
The wheelbase of this car is less than 2.40 meters
Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron has ideal characteristics for drifting and stunts on varied terrains
The all-wheel drivetrain of this racing car is fully electric
The front and rear axles are each powered by motor generator unit
Power distribution to the front and rear axles are fully variable
It adapts to the driver's wishes