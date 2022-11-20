This is a never-before-seen race car from Audi 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Nov 20, 2022

Audi's S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron has been modelled on Audi's Sport quattro S1  

This race car combines Audi's electric drivetrains from large scale production and motorsport

The wheelbase of this car is less than 2.40 meters

Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron has ideal characteristics for drifting and stunts on varied terrains

The all-wheel drivetrain of this racing car is fully electric

The front and rear axles are each powered by motor generator unit 

Power distribution to the front and rear axles are fully variable  

It adapts to the driver's wishes
