This Indian SUV can seat up to 10 people at a time

Force Motors has launched a new SUV called Citiline
The SUV comes with 10 seats, including the driver, making it the largest in India
Likely to be used commercially, the Force Citiline comes at a starting price of ₹15.93 lakh
It is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox
The engine can generate 91 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque
All 10 seats inside the Citiline SUV are front facing
The third row offers bucket seats while the fourth row has bench
Force Motors claims it offers best-in-segment legroom, headroom and shoulder room for all occupants
The SUV could be the perfect solution for carpool or large groups travelling together