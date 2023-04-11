This Indian SUV can seat up to 10 people at a time

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 11, 2023

Force Motors has launched a new SUV called Citiline

The SUV comes with 10 seats, including the driver, making it the largest in India

Likely to be used commercially, the Force Citiline comes at a starting price of 15.93 lakh

It is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox

The engine can generate 91 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque

All 10 seats inside the Citiline SUV are front facing

The third row offers bucket seats while the fourth row has bench

Force Motors claims it offers best-in-segment legroom, headroom and shoulder room for all occupants

The SUV could be the perfect solution for carpool or large groups travelling together
