This Hero motorcycle delivers fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl

Hero recently launched the updated Glamour in the Indian market.
It is sold in two variants - Drum and Disc
The Glamour is priced at Rs 82,348 and ₹86,348 respectively
Hero sells the Glamour in three colour schemes - Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red-Black.
The motorcycle now ocmes with a digital instrument cluster and a USB charger
Hero is using a 125 cc engine that produces 10.68 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm.
The engine comes with Hero's i3S idle stop-start system and is OB2 and E20 compliant
Hero is claiming a fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl