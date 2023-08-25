This Hero motorcycle delivers fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 25, 2023

Hero recently launched the updated Glamour in the Indian market.

It is sold in two variants - Drum and Disc

The Glamour is priced at Rs 82,348 and 86,348 respectively

Hero sells the Glamour in three colour schemes - Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red-Black.

The motorcycle now ocmes with a digital instrument cluster and a USB charger

Hero is using a 125 cc engine that produces 10.68 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The engine comes with Hero's i3S idle stop-start system and is OB2 and E20 compliant

Hero is claiming a fuel efficiency of 63 kmpl
