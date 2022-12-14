The modified Ferrari Purosangue SUV gets custom carbon fibre wide-body kit
Painted in bright Cherry Red, the Ferrari Purosangue SUV features body parts that make it look wider than standard model
The tuned Purosangue uses matte and shiny custom body parts across the exterior
The custom body parts include 1.18-inch carbon fibre fender extensions
The customised Purosangue gets front lip, hood, and rear diffuser in carbon fibre
The kit includes a pair of rear spoilers – one on roof and another on the tip of the tailgate
The tuner claims the customised carbon fibre body parts for the car exceed OEM quality
It is not confirmed if the customised car has received tweaks inside the cabin
The car's engine details too remain a mystery