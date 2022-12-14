Ferrari Purosangue SUV tuned by DMC looks a bulky beast with custom parts

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 14, 2022

The modified Ferrari Purosangue SUV gets custom carbon fibre wide-body kit

Painted in bright Cherry Red, the Ferrari Purosangue SUV features body parts that make it look wider than standard model

The tuned Purosangue uses matte and shiny custom body parts across the exterior

The custom body parts include 1.18-inch carbon fibre fender extensions

The customised Purosangue gets front lip, hood, and rear diffuser in carbon fibre

The kit includes a pair of rear spoilers – one on roof and another on the tip of the tailgate

The tuner claims the customised carbon fibre body parts for the car exceed OEM quality

It is not confirmed if the customised car has received tweaks inside the cabin

The car's engine details too remain a mystery
Read more about customised Ferrari Purosangue SUV
Click Here