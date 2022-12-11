This Ferrari Purosangue looks insane with a carbon fibre widebody kit

Ferrari Purosangue SUV has earned a pretty good response with its stunning look and appealing specifications. The hyper-performance sporty SUV became so popular among potential customers that the automaker was forced to temporarily stop receiving bookings for the car, as the wait list for this model has become long. Germany-based customisation studio DMC has modified a Ferrari Purosangue making it beefier and more aggressive looking.

The customised Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes fitted with a range of widebody kits made with carbon fibre. This not only makes the car lightweight, but at the same time, it comes as sturdy. If the Ferrari Purosangue is not aggressive enough for you, this customised version of the SUV sure is with its meaner look.

The German tuner has painted the Purosangue in vibrant Cherry Red paint theme. The carbon fibre body kits for the SUV include 1.18-inch fender extensions and matching side skirts that make it wider and broader than the standard iteration of Purosangue. It also comes with a pair of rear spoilers, one fitted to the roof and another on the tip of the tailgate, giving the SUV a suave and sharp look.

The front lip, hood, and rear diffuser wear carbon fibre elements. These kits come sporting an identical design to the stock parts. However, despite wearing a similar design, the custom kits for the Purosangue get lightweight material. The tuner claims it has used carbon fibre elements in a matte or high-gloss finish that exceeds the OEM quality. The tuner also claims that it has 3D scanned an example of the model to make the body kits fit on the vehicle and are accurate.

The custom Ferrari Purosangue runs on 24-inch forged DMC Velocita wheels, which feature seven pairs of Y-shaped all-black spokes. The wheels sport bright red brake callipers, adding further sportiness to the SUV. Other parts for the SUV include a titanium exhaust sourced from ZESAD. It has valve controlled system for the driver to alter the exhaust sound notes.

It is not confirmed if the tuner has modified the powertrain of the SUV or not. The Purosangue gets a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that churns out 715 hp of peak power and 716 Nm of maximum torque. The SUV can sprint 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds at a top speed of over 310 kmph.

