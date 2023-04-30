GWM Ora Lightning Cat is a unique EV

Published Apr 30, 2023

The EV looks like a mashup between Tesla MOdel 3 and Volkswagen Beetle

This EV targets Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6

GWM Ora Lightning Catbrings a retro theme blended with modern elements

This electric sedan is slated to go on sale in early 2024

The EV is capable of running 482 km range on a single charge

This Chinese electric sedan gets power from a 83 kWh battery pack onboard

Its cabin carries a plush luxurious feel with retro styling elements

The knobs and dials carry retro theme blended with modern functionality and features
