The EV looks like a mashup between Tesla MOdel 3 and Volkswagen Beetle
This EV targets Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6
GWM Ora Lightning Catbrings a retro theme blended with modern elements
This electric sedan is slated to go on sale in early 2024
The EV is capable of running 482 km range on a single charge
This Chinese electric sedan gets power from a 83 kWh battery pack onboard
Its cabin carries a plush luxurious feel with retro styling elements
The knobs and dials carry retro theme blended with modern functionality and features