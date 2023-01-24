This EV is solar powered, offers over 600 km range, and is straight off a sci-fi movie

US-based EV startup Aptera has revealed the launch edition of its 2-seater solar EV
The three-wheeler solar EV is claimed to be ready to enter production by the end of 2023
This solar EV is claimed as capable of running a 643 km range on a single charge
The EV is also capable of running 64 kms on pure solar energy
The EV draws solar power through the integrated solar panels mounted on the roof
The EV has a unique teardrop shape and offers a high drag co-efficiency of just 0.13
The EV has a top speed of 162.5 kmph and can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds
The EV is equipped with triple electric motor which ensures all-wheel drive
The 6.6 kW charger helps the EV to recharge over 90 kms in 57 minutes via 240v charging