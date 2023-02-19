This European country gets 503 BMW motorcycles for police

Published Feb 19, 2023

Polish Police receives 503 units of BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles

As part of the Safer on the Roads programme, these motorcycles are configured with police equipment and motorcycle suits

Out of 503, 25 motorcycles have been sent to police training center in Legionowo near Warsaw

The rest have been put into active service on Polish roads

This is the brand's  biggest tender in the history of the Polish police

The BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycle is known for ergonomic design

The luxury two-wheeler is powered by BMW ShiftCam boxer engine

The motorcycle also performs as an emergency vehicle 

The bike's equipment options offer comfort, functionality and safety, which have been developed specifically for their applications
