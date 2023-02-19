This European country gets 503 BMW motorcycles for police

Polish Police receives 503 units of BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles
As part of the Safer on the Roads programme, these motorcycles are configured with police equipment and motorcycle suits
Out of 503, 25 motorcycles have been sent to police training center in Legionowo near Warsaw
The rest have been put into active service on Polish roads
This is the brand's biggest tender in the history of the Polish police
The BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycle is known for ergonomic design
The luxury two-wheeler is powered by BMW ShiftCam boxer engine
The motorcycle also performs as an emergency vehicle
The bike's equipment options offer comfort, functionality and safety, which have been developed specifically for their applications