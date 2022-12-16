Check out these 100-year anniversary models from BMW Motorrad

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 16, 2022

It was 1922, when BMW designed its first full-scale motorcycle

In 1932, BMW presented its first motorcycle, R 32

To celebrate a century of the creation, BMW Motorrad presents two 100 years edition models of the R nineT Roadster and the R 18 Cruiser with big boxer

Keeping in mind the founding year of BMW Motorrad, only 1,923 units of each model will be produced 

The R nineT Roadster showcases the brand's love for the boxer engine

This two-cylinder boxer engine in the edition model churns power of 109 hp 

As far for the R 18 100 years edition model, its boxer engine comes with the largest displacement ever installed by BMW Motorrad

The colour scheme for both the models is a traditional combination of black and chrome

Both the bikes are equipped with anti-theft alarm system, pillion package, running boards, Hill Start Control, lockable fuel filler cap and power reduction

Know more about BMW Motorrad bikes
Click Here