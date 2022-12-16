Check out these 100-year anniversary models from BMW Motorrad

It was 1922, when BMW designed its first full-scale motorcycle
In 1932, BMW presented its first motorcycle, R 32
To celebrate a century of the creation, BMW Motorrad presents two 100 years edition models of the R nineT Roadster and the R 18 Cruiser with big boxer
Keeping in mind the founding year of BMW Motorrad, only 1,923 units of each model will be produced
The R nineT Roadster showcases the brand's love for the boxer engine
This two-cylinder boxer engine in the edition model churns power of 109 hp
As far for the R 18 100 years edition model, its boxer engine comes with the largest displacement ever installed by BMW Motorrad
The colour scheme for both the models is a traditional combination of black and chrome
Both the bikes are equipped with anti-theft alarm system, pillion package, running boards, Hill Start Control, lockable fuel filler cap and power reduction