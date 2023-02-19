This Ducati desert motorcycle is off-road hero

Ducati DesertX is a modern interpretation of 80's enduro bikes
The motorcycle comes with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch wheel at the rear
At the front face of the bike, the windshield merges with the headlamps
The off-road motorcycle sports a double full LED DRLs
It comes with a vertically oriented high-resolution five-inch colour TFT display
The display is intergrated with the Ducati Multimedia System
One can connect his or her smartphone with the display
The motorcycle is powered by 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree twin cylinder unit
It creates power output of 110 hp and 92 Nm of torque