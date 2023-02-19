This Ducati desert motorcycle is off-road hero

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 19, 2023

Ducati DesertX is a modern interpretation of 80's enduro bikes

The motorcycle comes with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch wheel at the rear

At the front face of the bike, the windshield merges with the headlamps

The off-road motorcycle sports a double full LED DRLs 

It comes with a vertically oriented high-resolution five-inch colour TFT display 

The display is intergrated with the Ducati Multimedia System

One can connect his or her smartphone with the display

The motorcycle is powered by 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree twin cylinder unit

It creates power output of 110 hp and 92 Nm of torque
Interested? This Ducati off-roader is available in India now
Click Here