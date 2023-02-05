This customised Royal Enfield is all about vintage vibe

Customisation firm Eimor Customs is here with another of its creation!
This is a customised Royal Enfield Classic 500 called Allura
The motorcycle gets an old school look with newly added external features
The new headlight is smaller in size that comes with a grille
The makers have given bigger mudguards to the bike
The tail lamp and turn indicators are after market ones
The pillion seat gets a spring-type arrangement
The exhaust of the motorcycle is also up to date
The body gets a new coat of matte jet black colour