This customised Royal Enfield is all about vintage vibe

Published Feb 05, 2023

Customisation firm Eimor Customs is here with another of its creation!

This is a customised Royal Enfield Classic 500 called Allura

The motorcycle gets an old school look with newly added external features

The new headlight is smaller in size that comes with a grille

The makers have given bigger mudguards to the bike

The tail lamp and turn indicators are after market ones

The pillion seat gets a spring-type arrangement 

The exhaust of the motorcycle is also up to date

The body gets a new coat of matte jet black colour 
