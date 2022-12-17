This custom Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 can turn heads

Neev Motorcycles has made a custom built bobber using a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
The modified bike has been named 'Kaptaan'
The body panels are finished in glossy grey
The chassis, exhaust, engine and wheels are finished in black powder coat
Neev Motorcycles had to make a lot of custom parts for this build
The fuel tank is triangular in shape
The fuel tank is hand-built just like fenders, toolbox and fork covers
The motorcycle now runs on alloy wheels which measure 15 inches
Some high-end after-market accessories have also been added