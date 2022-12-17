This custom Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 can turn heads

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 17, 2022

Neev Motorcycles has made a custom built bobber using a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350

The modified bike has been named 'Kaptaan'

The body panels are finished in glossy grey

The chassis, exhaust, engine and wheels are finished in black powder coat

Neev Motorcycles had to make a lot of custom parts for this build

The fuel tank is triangular in shape

The fuel tank is hand-built just like fenders, toolbox and fork covers

The motorcycle now runs on alloy wheels which measure 15 inches

Some high-end after-market accessories have also been added
Neev Motorcycles has made a custom built bobber using a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Click Here