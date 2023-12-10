India Bike Week 2023 has some amazing bikes on display and capturing most attention are the custom-built machines
The custom X440 Firefly comes with a glow in the dark paint scheme finished in metallic gold and black
There are several hand-painted components, while the fuel tank gets the cute firefly motif paying tribute to the inspiration
Custom parts also include the headlamp and taillight, fuel tank, and a chopped rear fender
The leather-wrapped grips add a nice touch to the wide handlebar
The bike gets gold-finished spoked wheels wrapped in fat balloon tyres to complete the look
Underneath the bodywork is a revised chassis of the X440 with a 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine