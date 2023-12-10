This custom Harley-Davidson X440 bobber takes inspiration from a firefly

Published Dec 10, 2023

India Bike Week 2023 has some amazing bikes on display and capturing most attention are the custom-built machines

The custom X440 Firefly comes with a glow in the dark paint scheme finished in metallic gold and black

There are several hand-painted components, while the fuel tank gets the cute firefly motif paying tribute to the inspiration

Custom parts also include the headlamp and taillight, fuel tank, and a chopped rear fender

The leather-wrapped grips add a nice touch to the wide handlebar 

The bike gets gold-finished spoked wheels wrapped in fat balloon tyres to complete the look 

Underneath the bodywork is a revised chassis of the X440 with a 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine 
