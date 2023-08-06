Slated to break cover in concept form, it would be christened as Mahindra Thar.e
Mahindra has already teased a part of the rear profile of the SUV and the nomenclature
Production form of the electric SUV would come carrying the signature design of Thar
Mahindra has already uncovered some exciting electric vehicle concepts with typical offroading capability
The Thar.e would be coming with a different approach though
Considering Thar's popularity, Thar.e would come with more practical approach than other EV concepts of the automaker
This could be the most interesting electric SUV from the homegrown brand
It would come with similar offroading capabilities as standard Thar
Mahindra is also expected to reveal the launch timeframe of Thar.e