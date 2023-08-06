Mahindra Thar EV is all set to break cover on August 15

Published Aug 06, 2023

Slated to break cover in concept form, it would be christened as Mahindra Thar.e

Mahindra has already teased a part of the rear profile of the SUV and the nomenclature

Production form of the electric SUV would come carrying the signature design of Thar

Mahindra has already uncovered some exciting electric vehicle concepts with typical offroading capability

The Thar.e would be coming with a different approach though

Considering Thar's popularity, Thar.e would come with more practical approach than other EV concepts of the automaker

This could be the most interesting electric SUV from the homegrown brand

It would come with similar offroading capabilities as standard Thar

Mahindra is also expected to reveal the launch timeframe of Thar.e
