This city gets India's first electric double-decker bus

Published Feb 14, 2023

Mumbai's BEST added the first electric double-decker bus, developed by Switch Mobility, on Feb 13

The Switch EiV 22 electric double-decker was unveiled last year

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had unveiled these Made-in-India electric buses

The Switch EiV 22 comes equipped with advanced Lithium-ion NMC chemistry with modular battery options

The 231 kWh battery pack can be charged in 1.5 to 3 hours

The electric double-decker bus can run up to 250 kms on a single charge

The EiV 22 draws power from a permanent magnet synchronous AC motor

The motor generates 320 hp of power and a continuous power output of 190 hp

The electric double-decker can seat around 65 passengers, and carry up to 100 people

The Switch EiV 22 will replace the old diesel-run double-deckers in the city
