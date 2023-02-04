This Bugatti becomes most valuable new car ever auctioned

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 04, 2023

The Bugatti Chiron Prolifee gets auctioned in France recently

The winning bet stands at 9,792,500 euros which is approximately 87.15 crore

Bugatti says the auction at RM Sotheby’s saw history being made 

This Bugatti is the last model to feature a W16 power train

Under the hood, the Bugatti Chiron Prolifee features a quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine 

It generates massive power of 1479.4 hp

The unique exterior colour of the model is called Argent Atlantique 

The Profilee is also the first Chiron which comes with woven leather finish in the interior 

The marque calls it an automotive solitaire
