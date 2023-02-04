This Bugatti becomes most valuable new car ever auctioned

The Bugatti Chiron Prolifee gets auctioned in France recently
The winning bet stands at 9,792,500 euros which is approximately ₹87.15 crore
Bugatti says the auction at RM Sotheby’s saw history being made
This Bugatti is the last model to feature a W16 power train
Under the hood, the Bugatti Chiron Prolifee features a quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine
It generates massive power of 1479.4 hp
The unique exterior colour of the model is called Argent Atlantique
The Profilee is also the first Chiron which comes with woven leather finish in the interior
The marque calls it an automotive solitaire