Bugatti calls this hypercar an automotive solitaire. Know why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 23, 2022

Bugatti has unveiled Chiron Profilee hypercar

This hypercar is a lesser radical version of the performance-oriented Chiron Pur Sport model

The Bugatti Chiron Profilee will be the last model in the Chiron hypercar series

Bugatti started to design this hypercar back in 2020

The rear side of the Chiron Profilee comes with a wing

This wing is a replica of the 1.8 m wing that featured on the original Chiron 

It comes with four-turbo W16 8.0-litre petrol engine that can generate power output of 1,500 hp

Bugatti has kept the interior of this hypercar simple

Bugatti has partnered with RM Sotheby's to auction this unique model
