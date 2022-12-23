Bugatti calls this hypercar an automotive solitaire. Know why

Bugatti has unveiled Chiron Profilee hypercar
This hypercar is a lesser radical version of the performance-oriented Chiron Pur Sport model
The Bugatti Chiron Profilee will be the last model in the Chiron hypercar series
Bugatti started to design this hypercar back in 2020
The rear side of the Chiron Profilee comes with a wing
This wing is a replica of the 1.8 m wing that featured on the original Chiron
It comes with four-turbo W16 8.0-litre petrol engine that can generate power output of 1,500 hp
Bugatti has kept the interior of this hypercar simple
Bugatti has partnered with RM Sotheby's to auction this unique model