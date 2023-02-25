This BMW MINI electric vehicle gets wheels made from 100% recycled aluminium

BMW MINI has used recycled aluminium to make the wheels of first fully electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible
This is the first time the brand has used 100 per cent secondary aluminium for light-alloy wheels
According to the premium automaker, it is based on its Re:think, Re:duce, Re:use and Re:cycle principle of attaining sustainability
BMW MINI recently introduced its first fully electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible
The brand claims that this EV is world’s first open-top fully electric premium car to be produced in a small series
The electric car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels
It sports a 135 kWh battery pack
The EV promises a range of 201 km on a single charge