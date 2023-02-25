This BMW MINI electric vehicle gets wheels made from 100% recycled aluminium

Published Feb 25, 2023

BMW MINI has used recycled aluminium to make the wheels of  first fully electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible

This is the first time the brand has used 100 per cent secondary aluminium for light-alloy wheels 

According to the premium automaker, it is based on its Re:think, Re:duce, Re:use and Re:cycle principle of attaining sustainability

BMW MINI recently introduced its first fully electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible

The brand claims that this EV is world’s first open-top fully electric premium car to be produced in a small series

The electric car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels

It sports a 135 kWh battery pack

The EV promises a range of 201 km on a single charge
