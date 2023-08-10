BMW i7 Protection and 7 Series G70 comes as VR9 compliant, which is the highest level of ballistic certification for civilians
BMW has demonstrated the capability of the i7 Protection showcasing a car image that is punctured with hundreds of bullet holes
The car is claimed to come capable of withstanding armour-piercing bullets
The glass of he BMW i7 Protection appears severely cracked by structurally intact
This means despite attack from outside, the occupants inside remain safe
The body panels, doors come adding extra protection compared to the standard i7
BMW i7 Protection is world's first protection sedan with an all-electric powertrain
For the BMW 7 Series G70 ICE version, the fuel tank gets special protection coating
BMW claims the protection features of the i7 are discreet