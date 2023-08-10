BMW i7 Protection based on the new 7 Series is a luxury fortress on wheels

Published Aug 10, 2023

BMW i7 Protection and 7 Series G70 comes as VR9 compliant, which is the highest level of ballistic certification for civilians

BMW has demonstrated the capability of the i7 Protection showcasing a car image that is punctured with hundreds of bullet holes

The car is claimed to come capable of withstanding armour-piercing bullets

The glass of he BMW i7 Protection appears severely cracked by structurally intact

This means despite attack from outside, the occupants inside remain safe

The body panels, doors come adding extra protection compared to the standard i7

BMW i7 Protection is world's first protection sedan with an all-electric powertrain

For the BMW 7 Series G70 ICE version, the fuel tank gets special protection coating

BMW claims the protection features of the i7 are discreet
