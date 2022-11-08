This Audi EV is tough and rally ready 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 08, 2022

The Audi RS Q e-tron is an off-road electric vehicle

It has been created for Dakar Rally

It comes with motor-generator unit in the front and rear axles

The battery of the EV weighs 370 kg and has a capacity of 50 kWh  

Audi RS Q e-tron comes with an energy converter that charges the battery while driving the EV

The daily stages of Dakar Rally can extend up to a distance of 800 km 

The Audi RS Q e-tron made its debut at the Dakar Rally earlier this year

This off-terrain EV from Audi has also passed the Morocco desert test

The EV won its first desert rally in Abu Dhabi
