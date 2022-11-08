This Audi EV is tough and rally ready 

The Audi RS Q e-tron is an off-road electric vehicle
It has been created for Dakar Rally
It comes with motor-generator unit in the front and rear axles
The battery of the EV weighs 370 kg and has a capacity of 50 kWh
Audi RS Q e-tron comes with an energy converter that charges the battery while driving the EV
The daily stages of Dakar Rally can extend up to a distance of 800 km
The Audi RS Q e-tron made its debut at the Dakar Rally earlier this year
This off-terrain EV from Audi has also passed the Morocco desert test
The EV won its first desert rally in Abu Dhabi